POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.38. 152,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 156,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

The company has a market capitalization of C$669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.53.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets.

