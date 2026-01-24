boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Trading Up 95.8% – Here’s Why

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) rose 95.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.3205 and last traded at $0.3205. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1637.

boohoo group Stock Up 95.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

About boohoo group

Boohoo Group is a UK?based online fashion retailer founded in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane. Headquartered in Manchester, the company focuses on designing, sourcing and selling fast?fashion apparel and accessories primarily targeted at young consumers. Since its inception, Boohoo has built an entirely digital business model, leveraging real?time trend data and an agile supply chain to bring new product lines to market in a matter of weeks.

The group operates a multi?brand portfolio that includes its flagship boohoo and boohooMAN labels, alongside acquired and partner brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast and the online division of Debenhams.

Featured Stories

