Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.01. 151,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 324,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a market cap of C$129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

