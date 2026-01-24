BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.1180 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.0020.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BTBIF) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust domiciled in Canada. The trust focuses primarily on the ownership, management and development of office, laboratory and research-and-development properties. Its portfolio is concentrated in key growth markets within the province of Québec, with selective exposure to Ontario, targeting assets that cater to both institutional and corporate tenants.

As of its most recent public disclosures, BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s portfolio comprises more than two dozen properties totaling approximately four million square feet of leasable space.

