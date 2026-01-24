Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 4,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4018.

Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Down 5.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:CLEV) is a U.S.-based provider of concrete lifting and stabilization services. The company specializes in restoring sunken or uneven concrete slabs through the use of high-density polyurethane injection technology. Its solutions are designed to address a variety of applications, including residential driveways, sidewalks, patios and pool decks, as well as commercial and industrial surfaces such as parking lots, warehouse floors and warehouse foundations.

At the core of its offering, Concrete Leveling Systems injects a proprietary expanding polyurethane foam beneath settled concrete.

