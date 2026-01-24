Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 1,101,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,027,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is an increase from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.
The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
