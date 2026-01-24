Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDGet Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 1,101,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,027,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is an increase from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 256,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

