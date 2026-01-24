Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 1,101,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,027,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is an increase from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 256,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.