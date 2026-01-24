OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading 17.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) shot up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2165 and last traded at $0.2165. 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1846.

OverActive Media Stock Up 17.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

OverActive Media Company Profile

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. It also operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities. The company has operations in the United States, Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

