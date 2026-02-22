Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.1724.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $3,886,930.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,893,847. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,345.19. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 609.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,292 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.36. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $119.98.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

