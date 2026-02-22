Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$33.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.43.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st.
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.
