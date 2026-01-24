Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 146,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 112,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASCUF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

