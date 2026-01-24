Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 3,942,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,095. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aegon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

