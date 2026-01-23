Juan Pablo de la Vega Purchases 581,673 Shares of Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Juan Pablo de la Vega purchased 581,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 per share, with a total value of A$255,936.12.

Juan Pablo de la Vega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 27th, Juan Pablo de la Vega acquired 678,618 shares of Galan Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$162,868.32.

Galan Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina. The company also holds 80% interest in the Greenbushes South lithium project covering an area of approximately 315 square kilometers located to the south of the Greenbushes mine.

