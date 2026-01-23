4DMedical (ASX:4DX) Insider Andreas Fouras Purchases 1,850,914 Shares

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Fouras purchased 1,850,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,760,219.21.
Andreas Fouras also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Andreas Fouras sold 263,157 shares of 4DMedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.80, for a total value of A$999,996.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.
4DMedical Limited operates as a medical technology company in Australia and the United States. It commercializes XV Technology, a four-dimensional lung imaging technology. The company also offers software as a service delivery model; XV lungs ventilation analysis software; Permetium, a preclinical imaging system which quantify regional changes in pulmonary function; and AccuVent 200, a small animal ventilator. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Carlton, Australia.
