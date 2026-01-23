Vest Financial LLC Acquires 13,484 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,437.44, a PEG ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.68.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

