Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,407 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVV opened at $691.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $685.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

