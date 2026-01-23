Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Shares of NOU opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc in February 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.