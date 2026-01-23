MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,787 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $754.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

