Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GCO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $380.05 million, a P/E ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 1.81. Genesco has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,954,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

