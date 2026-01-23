Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,739 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 140,369 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 159,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.41.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.