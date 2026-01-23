Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Bought by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 731,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,169,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter.

CGMS stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

