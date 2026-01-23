Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,569,000 after buying an additional 243,030 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after buying an additional 452,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,892,000 after acquiring an additional 659,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $56.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

