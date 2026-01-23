UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 2,195 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1,728.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,356,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $612,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,554.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,711.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,608.12. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.15.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,229 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

