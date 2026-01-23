UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.85 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3,175.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

