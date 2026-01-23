GSK’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,940 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,829.17.

GSK opened at GBX 1,804.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,817.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,909.73.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 441 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 per share, for a total transaction of £7,977.69. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £29,865. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

