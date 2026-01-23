Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Holdings Reduced by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total value of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,976 shares of company stock valued at $63,370,417. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,076.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $950.63 and a 200-day moving average of $901.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.58.

View Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.