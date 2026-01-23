United Rentals, Inc. $URI Holdings Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 0.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 56.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $956.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $841.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,169.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.76.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

