iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY is Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $271.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.