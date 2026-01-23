Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWS opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.