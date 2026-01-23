SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO Shares Bought by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPBO. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 55,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 162,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.