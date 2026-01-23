Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CEO Timothy Vanderhook Sells 2,574 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $33,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 21st, Timothy Vanderhook sold 4,926 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $60,294.24.
  • On Tuesday, January 20th, Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $59,700.00.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $795.98 million, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.03. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional context: multiple analysts continue to rate DSP a Buy on average (MarketBeat shows an average price target near $18.50) and several institutions have added positions in past quarters — a reminder there is still analyst/institutional interest supporting the name. MarketBeat Report
  • Negative Sentiment: CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold a sequence of shares Jan. 20–22 totaling 12,500 shares for roughly $153k, reducing his direct stake substantially (reported ~65% reduction across the filings). Large, concentrated insider sales by the CEO can raise governance and confidence questions for investors. CEO SEC Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Capital V / Capital LLC executed multiple disposals Jan. 20–22 totaling 37,500 shares for aggregate proceeds of roughly $459k, with reported reductions in their stake of ~40% then ~65% during the sequence — a material trimming by a >10% owner that could increase available float and selling pressure. Major Shareholder SEC Filing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viant Technology by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 303.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viant Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

