Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CEO Timothy Vanderhook Sells 2,574 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $33,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Timothy Vanderhook sold 4,926 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $60,294.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $59,700.00.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $795.98 million, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.03. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional context: multiple analysts continue to rate DSP a Buy on average (MarketBeat shows an average price target near $18.50) and several institutions have added positions in past quarters — a reminder there is still analyst/institutional interest supporting the name. MarketBeat Report

Analyst and institutional context: multiple analysts continue to rate DSP a Buy on average (MarketBeat shows an average price target near $18.50) and several institutions have added positions in past quarters — a reminder there is still analyst/institutional interest supporting the name. Negative Sentiment: CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold a sequence of shares Jan. 20–22 totaling 12,500 shares for roughly $153k, reducing his direct stake substantially (reported ~65% reduction across the filings). Large, concentrated insider sales by the CEO can raise governance and confidence questions for investors. CEO SEC Filing

CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold a sequence of shares Jan. 20–22 totaling 12,500 shares for roughly $153k, reducing his direct stake substantially (reported ~65% reduction across the filings). Large, concentrated insider sales by the CEO can raise governance and confidence questions for investors. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Capital V / Capital LLC executed multiple disposals Jan. 20–22 totaling 37,500 shares for aggregate proceeds of roughly $459k, with reported reductions in their stake of ~40% then ~65% during the sequence — a material trimming by a >10% owner that could increase available float and selling pressure. Major Shareholder SEC Filing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viant Technology by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 303.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viant Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

