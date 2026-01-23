Strs Ohio Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $62,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $117.18 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

