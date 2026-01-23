Proem Advisors LLC Buys 22,336 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.96 and a 1 year high of $367.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $340.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.51.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Salesforce’s push into agentic AI (Agentforce) and continued monetization of Data Cloud as potential drivers to reignite revenue growth and margins, which investors view as a credible growth pathway. Salesforce Bets on Agentic AI: Will It Reignite CRM’s Revenue Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlights Salesforce’s recent market outperformance and investor attention after its latest session close, reinforcing momentum among buyers. Salesforce.com (CRM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish takes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) argue the selloff is overdone and that CRM is trading in a historical support range, framing the stock as a potential buying opportunity for contrarian investors. Salesforce: The Selloff Is Overdone, A Contrarian Buy Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile coverage (Jim Cramer) is calling attention to Salesforce’s seat-based model and platform strategy; increased media focus can boost flows but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Jim Cramer Discusses Salesforce (CRM)’s Seat Model
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews are mixed: Salesforce posted $3.25 EPS vs. $2.86 consensus and ~9% YoY revenue growth, with Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.02–$3.04—numbers that support valuation but leave some growth questions. Salesforce earnings preview: What to expect
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from vertical SaaS peers (notably Veeva in life sciences) and questions about services execution are being raised as risks to Salesforce’s growth and win rates in certain industries. Veeva vs Salesforce – the services questions that Life Sciences organizations need to be asking – and time is running
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses and headlines flag investor concerns—slowing growth relative to lofty AI expectations and valuation risks—which have contributed to recent volatility and caution among some funds. What Is Spooking CRM Stock Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets include Salesforce on “stocks to avoid” lists amid the AI hype, highlighting execution and competitive risks that could pressure sentiment if growth disappoints. Top 5 Stocks to Avoid Despite the AI Hype
In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,427 shares of company stock worth $34,290,361. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
