Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,706 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

DFAC opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

