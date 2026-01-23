Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2026

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Natl Bk Canada cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on TCK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.