Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Natl Bk Canada cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

