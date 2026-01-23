Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $919,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after buying an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

