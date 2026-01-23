SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,197 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 415,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,915,000 after buying an additional 499,599 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after buying an additional 113,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,943,000 after buying an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $50.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.