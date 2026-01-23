Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $327.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

