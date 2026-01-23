Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.54. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

