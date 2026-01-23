Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 128,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,899,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,031 shares in the company, valued at $54,851,852.33. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $602,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $503,581.32. This trade represents a 54.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 211,900 shares of company stock worth $14,595,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Longaeva Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid?market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset?based lending and treasury management services.

