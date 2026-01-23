Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,550,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 40.7%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

