224,940 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Bought by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for 10.6% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

