Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,545,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,475 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
