Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,621,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,694 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,631,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,773.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 448,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 433,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,257,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 425,331 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $34.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

