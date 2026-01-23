Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $57,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DD stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

