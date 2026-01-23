Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 107,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

