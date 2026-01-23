Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

