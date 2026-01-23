Steadview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Affirm comprises 0.1% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 13.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Affirm by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

