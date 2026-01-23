Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 13,161 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,012,969.1% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 688,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 688,819 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,268,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

