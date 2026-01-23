Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Has $63.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.5% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned approximately 0.95% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $63,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,378.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 393.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,085,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,719,000 after buying an additional 1,662,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,066.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,030,000 after buying an additional 1,637,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,953.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 582,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 821,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $68.57.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

