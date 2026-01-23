KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LULU

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for lululemon athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $13.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.90. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.40.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $194.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $209, providing near-term analyst support that can boost investor confidence and help underpin the rally. JPMorgan Increases Price Target

JPMorgan raised its price target to $209, providing near-term analyst support that can boost investor confidence and help underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.03 (from $12.90), which signals at least some analyst conviction in near-term earnings resilience. (KeyCorp report issued Jan. 21)

KeyCorp slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.03 (from $12.90), which signals at least some analyst conviction in near-term earnings resilience. (KeyCorp report issued Jan. 21) Neutral Sentiment: Lululemon has resumed online sales of the “Get Low” line after pulling it following customer complaints — restoring sales channels but not resolving the underlying quality perception issue. Lululemon brings workout line ‘Get Low’ back online after complaint-led halt

Lululemon has resumed online sales of the “Get Low” line after pulling it following customer complaints — restoring sales channels but not resolving the underlying quality perception issue. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its Q4 2026 and FY2027 estimates (Q4 to $4.76 from $4.98; FY2027 to $12.40 from $13.16), which introduces downward earnings risk and could temper upside momentum. (KeyCorp report issued Jan. 21)

KeyCorp trimmed its Q4 2026 and FY2027 estimates (Q4 to $4.76 from $4.98; FY2027 to $12.40 from $13.16), which introduces downward earnings risk and could temper upside momentum. (KeyCorp report issued Jan. 21) Negative Sentiment: Founder Chip Wilson publicly attacked the board and blamed management for the “see-through” Get Low rollout, escalating governance and PR risk that may spook investors worried about oversight and operational controls. This Time, Lululemon’s Founder Blames Its Board for See-Through Pants

Founder Chip Wilson publicly attacked the board and blamed management for the “see-through” Get Low rollout, escalating governance and PR risk that may spook investors worried about oversight and operational controls. Negative Sentiment: Broad coverage highlights product-quality and competitive headwinds — pieces arguing deteriorating fundamentals, margin pressure and stronger rivals raise longer-term execution concerns for investors. lululemon: Beware Of Turnaround Investing In Retail

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

